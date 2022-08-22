Lou Dobbs announces North American Union 2006

VERY important video as almost NO one has even HEARD about the SPP or Security and Prosperity Partnership AKA the NAU or North American Union.. but it was just another major step in the continuation and destruction of American borders and sovereignty! Back when CNN USED to report REAL news but even then it was only because Lou Dobbs had a special contract that allowed him to talk about whatever he wanted. This is also a major reason why CNN cut his contract short.

LOU DOBBS TONIGHT





Senate Democrats Attack Iraq War Plan; Interview With U.S. Ambassador to United Nations John Bolton; Mayor Lou Barletta of Hazleton, Pennsylvania Says No To Illegal Immigrants; Lou Barletta Interview





Aired June 21, 2006 - 18:00 ET





Link to entire transcript

http://www.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/0606/21/ldt.01.html