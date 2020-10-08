World’s Top Epidemiologists Oppose Fauci and Call for End to Lockdowns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They are:
Dr. Martin Kulldorff – Harvard Medical School Professor
Dr. Sunetra Gupta – Oxford University Epidemiology Professor
Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya – Stanford Epidemiology Professor
They were interviewed Monday night by Laura Ingraham on Fox News.
They claim that the consensus in the scientific community is NOT in favor of locking down entire populations, but only those at most risk, and they are calling for the end of lock-downs for the vast majority of the population who are not at risk for COVID.
And they are not alone. They published the “Great Barrington” declaration this week which has already been signed by over 1000 medical and public health scientists within the first few hours of being published.
Text source : https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/top-epidemiologists-oppose-fauci-call-for-end-to-lockdowns.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8-Af9vyH1A
BexarPatriot