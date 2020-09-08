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TRUMP TODAY The President Honors Americans on Labor Day and clears the air - 09-07-2020
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23 views • September 08, 2020
President Donald Trump arranged this quickly called yet ground covering Labor Day press conference to high-lite further the short comings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's China policy among others. He reassert his popularity with U.S. troops and bantered with the attendant reporters over his comments on a coronavirus vaccine. Trump announced the press conference Monday morning, noting that “Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT.” The president blasted Joe Biden, and Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), over comments Harris made saying she would not take Trump's word on the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine without assurances from top health officials... as if Trump would spring a poison vaccine cocktail on the American people. Project much, Ms. Harris.
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