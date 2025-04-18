Future President Of Ireland?

Conor McGregor: Presidential Bid, Tariffs, Erasing Irish Culture & Deporting Rosie O’Donnell

* He says the Irish people are intentionally being erased by mass migration.

* He is considering a run for president of Ireland to stop it.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 18 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-conor-mcgregor

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1913276491531444455

