Gen. Jack Keane: Ukraine Should Have Been Given Air Defense Systems Sooner

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53507363
Summary：10/17/2022 Gen. Jack Keane said in his interview with Fox News that Ukraine should have been given air defense systems sooner. It could have been done many weeks ago to prevent some of the slaughter that was seeing here today.