Gen. Jack Keane: Ukraine Should Have Been Given Air Defense Systems Sooner

https://gnews.org/articles/t53507363
Summary：10/17/2022 Gen. Jack Keane said in his interview with Fox News that Ukraine should have been given air defense systems sooner. It could have been done many weeks ago to prevent some of the slaughter that was seeing here today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.