Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the US Weaponizes ISIS and Al-Qaeda to Destabilize the Middle East - Prof. Mohammad Marandi
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

How the US Weaponizes ISIS and Al-Qaeda to Destabilize the Middle East - Prof. Mohammad Marandi. (clip)

I'll be posting the full interview, in a few. 

Adding:

US occupation troops in Syria's northeastern Jazira region looted 60 tankers of crude oil and transported it through an illegal border crossing into its military bases in Iraq, Syrian state media reported on 4 February. 

Article is here:  https://thecradle.co/articles/us-forces-loot-more-syrian-oil


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket