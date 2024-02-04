How the US Weaponizes ISIS and Al-Qaeda to Destabilize the Middle East - Prof. Mohammad Marandi. (clip)
I'll be posting the full interview, in a few.
Adding:
US occupation troops in Syria's northeastern Jazira region looted 60 tankers of crude oil and transported it through an illegal border crossing into its military bases in Iraq, Syrian state media reported on 4 February.
Article is here: https://thecradle.co/articles/us-forces-loot-more-syrian-oil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.