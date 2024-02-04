How the US Weaponizes ISIS and Al-Qaeda to Destabilize the Middle East - Prof. Mohammad Marandi. (clip)

US occupation troops in Syria's northeastern Jazira region looted 60 tankers of crude oil and transported it through an illegal border crossing into its military bases in Iraq, Syrian state media reported on 4 February.

Article is here: https://thecradle.co/articles/us-forces-loot-more-syrian-oil





