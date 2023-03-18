CHINA, REVIVAL, AND TRUMP | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited









Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Robin Bullock and Amanda Grace Church International Feb 26, 2023

3:07:24-3:23:28 Amanda

3:24:10-3:32:03 Robin

3:53:07-4:03:37 Amanda

3:39:22-3:52:49 Robin

https://www.youtube.com/live/UEQSeiC49dk?feature=share









Julie Green Given Feb 18, 2023 delivered Feb 23, 2023

4:13-10:35

https://rumble.com/v2am60e-china-is-about-to-step-up-conflict-in-this-nation-it-will-be-allowed-by-dc.html









Julie Green Given Feb 18, 2023 Delivered Feb 27, 2023

1:52-7:34

https://rumble.com/v2b4je0-great-revival-in-the-midst-of-great-darkness.html









There is none like you Stephanie Gretzinger

https://youtu.be/OkrMzHFxa0I









Psalm 23

Decrees for 2023 Julie Green – Text DECREES to 40509









TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 7ff3ad89b3355f50



