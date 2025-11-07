BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Broken Faith
A Journal In Songs
A Journal In Songs
5 views • 24 hours ago

The people of this country are reeling from the effects of the Deep State controlled Democrats and RINOs pushing their Communist New World Order agenda and tearing down everything this country stands for. Many NYC voters could not say why they voted for a Communist Mayor ... All our agencies and publicly funded organizations are corrupt by design... we can't trust the government agencies, the Congress, our own elections ...the value of our currency ... and the people are feeling out of touch and out of control. They have lost all faith in the system and faith in GOD ... They are lost and suffering and out of hope...


Keywords
godfaithapathy
