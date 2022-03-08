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Chechen, Second Echelon units are taking over the previously liberated village of Babintsy, in the Kiev region. 030822
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101 views • March 08, 2022
Second-echelon units are taking over the previously liberated village of Babintsy, in the Kiev region.
At the same time, the main strike groups of the Russian Armed Forces, which have advanced the front around Kyiv further from Babintsy by 15-20 km, are already fighting for control of the settlements of Irpin and Bucha.
At the same time, the main strike groups of the Russian Armed Forces, which have advanced the front around Kyiv further from Babintsy by 15-20 km, are already fighting for control of the settlements of Irpin and Bucha.
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