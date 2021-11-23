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Medical Proof the Covid Jab is ''Murder''
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120 views • November 23, 2021
Please watch and share this vital video . - .
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙦𝙪𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙨 "𝘾𝙞𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣" 𝙉𝙤𝙫 16 2021 𝙫𝙤𝙡 144 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡_1 . - .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Dr Vernon Coleman
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙦𝙪𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙨 "𝘾𝙞𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣" 𝙉𝙤𝙫 16 2021 𝙫𝙤𝙡 144 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡_1 . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Dr Vernon Coleman
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