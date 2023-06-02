The #1 Conspiracy In The World | Dr. Phil Valentine | Blue Pill | Blackmagik363

Here is the link to register for the Webinar.
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sAROdZWsR8uSie0EtV98qA#/registration
Attached is the flier for the event.
Also; New semester for University begins July 15th / Register at www.uksnow.org
Finally; Dr Nalani will be giving a short Zoom health and nutrition
presentation (1/2 hour).
Sunday, June 4th / 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm
TO PARTICIPATE: Log on to: www.zoom.us
ID = 646.510.6702 / Password = PEACE
