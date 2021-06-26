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AMERICANS MUST PREPARE FOR A LAND INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES
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263 views • June 26, 2021
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the news of Joe Biden's failure to implement the forced Covid inoculation program and the reality that Americans need to prepare for invasion.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/july-4th-super-sale
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
Our July 4th Super Sale is now live! There’s a new special every day!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/july-4th-super-sale
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