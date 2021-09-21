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Conversations with Claire 4: Sir Julian Rose on Archons, arks and intention
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145 views • September 21, 2021
Credits are as follows:
Dr. Emoto's Water Experiment thanks to "Kind And Safe Schools": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUIJjiQCV34
Music for the water experiment extract: Canon (Johann Pachelbel) thanks to Danish guitarist Soren Madsen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6tw-5ZQG7Y.
Claire's website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on her work.
Dr. Emoto's Water Experiment thanks to "Kind And Safe Schools": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUIJjiQCV34
Music for the water experiment extract: Canon (Johann Pachelbel) thanks to Danish guitarist Soren Madsen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6tw-5ZQG7Y.
Claire's website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on her work.
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