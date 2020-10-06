President Trump Released Fom Hospital heading back to White House! Thank God!

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Yesterday President Trump was released from the Hospital and allowed to return to the White House. Its fair to say that at least 1/2 or more of the Nation has been holding its breath waiting for this to happen. Largely because the President is in a high risk category for COVID 19 and because his Doctors used highly Experimental and Risky therapys on him. But it seems to have worked out for the best, although the president still has a week of further treatments that will be given to him at the White House. In any case it great to see him back to his old self! In this report we will cover his doctors statements, see the president go home, discuss Project Warp Speed, and commentary from two slightly different points of view.
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trumps-operation-warp-speed-may-saved-life/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfwAL_YYSd8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-oXvVueK6Y&;t=655s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8WUjf2p1cI
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7bab002a73f00ed2755e89
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