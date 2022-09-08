Wake Up! EP 8 - TRUTH

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They say those who speak the truth stand on solid ground. Being truthful isn't always easy but practice makes perfect. Speaking the truth can get you hated by those who tell lies. Speaking the truth of it all make some shy away because they've believed lies all their lives. There are two kinds of truth: Boolean and Relative.