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Fukushima Ongoing Nuclear Meltdown 9th Anniversary
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33 views • March 12, 2020
Dana Durnford
24.2K subscribers
Japans Fukushima nuclear meltdown is still raging out of control so be sure not to eat anything from Japan . The world is in danger from these continuing nuclear meltdowns that have never stopped releasing radiation . Out oceans are dying from this radiation I have carried out extensive expeditions on the pacific ocean that documented it over many years .
A special message to those who have family in media , your family who works for media world wide have stabbed everyone and 8 million species in the backs every day by constantly downplaying the event .
Not a single university of mass destruction has raised the alarm in 9 years because they supply the manpower for the insidious nuclear industry and are part of the human hating nuclear cult . Both of the thumbnail pictures are the official picture of reactor 4 but only one can be real . So why did all the media world wide fake the picture ?
How come Greenpeace did not speak out ? How come not a single anti nuclear NGO did not warn you ? I tried to warned you and was arrested given 6 gag orders and vilified world wide by the very media that lied and continue to lie to you about every facet of the nuclear meltdowns . I continue to raise the the alarm and the media continues to hate you .
These are all fake Fukushima Nuclear story's below meant to deceive you and manipulate you and disarm you so beware your media hates you .
Nine years on, state of the clean-up at Fukushima’s nuclear plant
by liar Karyn NISHIMURA https://tembisan.co.za/afp/942176/nin...
First place is “Fukushima 50” last week's public movie First week reserved access ranking TOP5 (1st week of March) by a journalist Takamasa Kadota lol https://eigaland.com/topics/?p=115650
We always get an A': Fukushima strives to prove food safety before Tokyo Games
by monsters https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
Japan to release nuke-tainted water from Fukushima reactor into ocean
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaki...
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Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
24.2K subscribers
Japans Fukushima nuclear meltdown is still raging out of control so be sure not to eat anything from Japan . The world is in danger from these continuing nuclear meltdowns that have never stopped releasing radiation . Out oceans are dying from this radiation I have carried out extensive expeditions on the pacific ocean that documented it over many years .
A special message to those who have family in media , your family who works for media world wide have stabbed everyone and 8 million species in the backs every day by constantly downplaying the event .
Not a single university of mass destruction has raised the alarm in 9 years because they supply the manpower for the insidious nuclear industry and are part of the human hating nuclear cult . Both of the thumbnail pictures are the official picture of reactor 4 but only one can be real . So why did all the media world wide fake the picture ?
How come Greenpeace did not speak out ? How come not a single anti nuclear NGO did not warn you ? I tried to warned you and was arrested given 6 gag orders and vilified world wide by the very media that lied and continue to lie to you about every facet of the nuclear meltdowns . I continue to raise the the alarm and the media continues to hate you .
These are all fake Fukushima Nuclear story's below meant to deceive you and manipulate you and disarm you so beware your media hates you .
Nine years on, state of the clean-up at Fukushima’s nuclear plant
by liar Karyn NISHIMURA https://tembisan.co.za/afp/942176/nin...
First place is “Fukushima 50” last week's public movie First week reserved access ranking TOP5 (1st week of March) by a journalist Takamasa Kadota lol https://eigaland.com/topics/?p=115650
We always get an A': Fukushima strives to prove food safety before Tokyo Games
by monsters https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
Japan to release nuke-tainted water from Fukushima reactor into ocean
https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaki...
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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