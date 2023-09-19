Create New Account
The Sinister Link Between These Three Things...
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
189 Subscribers
462 views
Published 18 hours ago

What is the Shocking SynBio Link? You will discover there is an evil synergy between Sex, Synthetic Biology, and Marxism in this fascinating episode. SynBio is a system that changes the function of all life. Let's explore how and what is changing!

evolutionlgbtsexmarxismdarwinvaxrelationshipsmind virusmutantssynthesisceleste solumsynthetic biology

