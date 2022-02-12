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JEFFREY EPSTEIN DONALD TRUMP ABUSE VICTIM SPEAKS OUT - SAYS DONALD TRUMP ABUSED HER - FULL TESTIMONY
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361 views • February 12, 2022
While we sleep, the Jews plan more poisoning. While we watch that movie, the Jew's think-tanks endlessly come up with new ways to sabotage our minds and bodies. While we watch the game, the Jews watch our daughters undress through their cell phones. While we try to live, the Jews continue running our destruction.
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