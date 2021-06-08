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…even until mandatory vaccination?! Just a follower or responsibly mature?
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200 views • June 08, 2021
The subject Covid-vaccination is at the moment onmipresent. Hanna is closely in touch with this subject at work in hospital. Mandatory testing, mandatory mask-wearing, impending compulsory vaccination. Our freedom is been restricted step by step. How does she herself deal with it and what does she advise us to do?
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