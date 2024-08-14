BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Still paralyzed by fear of going against what an MD says?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
331 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

What I really hope and pray, that this explosion, it's not stage four cancer, it's: we all just poisoned ourselves, and now anybody has to do is say the word cancer, and all of a sudden, you're poisoning yourselves again, or you're losing weight with injecting snake venom: Ozempic, you know? And again, even if you've done all of these things, all you have to do is, I like to say, turn back to Jesus and say, Okay, then, and no more! Don't inject or ingest their GMO. Nothing genetically modified is of God. And why did we ever think that we could be: there's only one God, and you have no idols. It's not you! Before him. We still continue to be paralyzed by fear of going against what an MD says!

The ideology is so ingrained, paralyzed with fear of disobeying God? What would happen if you didn't initiate the chemotherapy program?

You know, try this. Let me just get a baseline. Let me just get your kidneys working and your bladder working and your skin working, with minerals, straight from plants! And the way that they're held in nature in a 3d structure. Your cells have memory, in your immune system, we remember, but we don't remember synthetic that was never there before!

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/09/2024

Watch the full Truth Stream podcast replay on:

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5a1sy3-judy-mikovits-and-stanford-graham-live-8924-6pm-pt-9pm-et.html

- X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1DXxydBqdMWJM

Keywords
healthcancervaccinesnewsgmotruthnaturalsolutionsmikovits chemotherapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy