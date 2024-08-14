Still paralyzed by fear of going against what an MD says?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

What I really hope and pray, that this explosion, it's not stage four cancer, it's: we all just poisoned ourselves, and now anybody has to do is say the word cancer, and all of a sudden, you're poisoning yourselves again, or you're losing weight with injecting snake venom: Ozempic, you know? And again, even if you've done all of these things, all you have to do is, I like to say, turn back to Jesus and say, Okay, then, and no more! Don't inject or ingest their GMO. Nothing genetically modified is of God. And why did we ever think that we could be: there's only one God, and you have no idols. It's not you! Before him. We still continue to be paralyzed by fear of going against what an MD says!



The ideology is so ingrained, paralyzed with fear of disobeying God? What would happen if you didn't initiate the chemotherapy program?

You know, try this. Let me just get a baseline. Let me just get your kidneys working and your bladder working and your skin working, with minerals, straight from plants! And the way that they're held in nature in a 3d structure. Your cells have memory, in your immune system, we remember, but we don't remember synthetic that was never there before!

