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[History Repeats Itself Series] - World Health Organization Heavily Exaggerates H1N1 and Blames Big Pharma [2010]
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20 views • June 02, 2021
Health Organization Heavily Exaggerates H1N1 and Blames Big Pharma
[History Repeats Itself Series]
WHO's H1N1 hype - Experts not surprised - NDTV News
(16th January 2010) [Short]
https://odysee.com/@OfficialVaxFactsLack:a/4-History-Repeats-Itself-Series--WHO's-H1N1-hype---Experts-not-surprised---NDTV-News-(16th-January-2010)--Short-:d?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
There is growing anger against the World Health Organization (WHO) for reportedly making swine flu pandemic bigger than it really was. Health experts in India say this isn't the first time WHO has pushed for programmes, even though they are not needed.
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[History Repeats Itself Series]
WHO's H1N1 hype - Experts not surprised - NDTV News
(16th January 2010) [Short]
https://odysee.com/@OfficialVaxFactsLack:a/4-History-Repeats-Itself-Series--WHO's-H1N1-hype---Experts-not-surprised---NDTV-News-(16th-January-2010)--Short-:d?r=Ek7V4jBtaZY9wgDWoKS5fa4Qfo6GSNnz
There is growing anger against the World Health Organization (WHO) for reportedly making swine flu pandemic bigger than it really was. Health experts in India say this isn't the first time WHO has pushed for programmes, even though they are not needed.
_______________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
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