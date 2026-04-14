OPEN THE F’KIN STRAIT YOU CRAZY BASTARD!

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Listen up, because the actors on the world stage are finally dropping their scripts and showing the horns. If you think the chaos in the Middle East is about "freedom of navigation" or "national security" then you are still stuck in the Matrix. It is a show. An act. A hellish production run by crazy bastard con artists who want you broke, hungry, and cold while they toast to Agenda 2030 from their black cube towers.
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Christof Iboga Initiation:
https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation
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Christof Iboga Initiation:
https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation
Intro vid: https://x.com/snicklink/status/2043600810651574292?s=20
Outro vid: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2043335236075876629?s=20
Iranian military blockade:
https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/2043709437261513127?s=20
Former Shah:
https://x.com/truthache68/status/2043306865069809798?s=20
Former Trump critics:
https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/2043291149239238917?s=20
Goystory:
https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2043772791804113344?s=20
Pope on Israel:
https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2042345474754297952?s=20
WEF 10 scariest things:
https://x.com/BruceLe53509778/status/2043127338490077591?s=20
Bibi Netanyahu (Mileikowski) bit from Max’s video:
https://vigilante.tv/w/vYiryuyxB9djXe35JL8N8d
Putin raised by Jews:
https://x.com/seethroughit2/status/1933258102737965420?s=20
Water evaporating and how it should, but didn't:
https://x.com/truthache68/status/2043720013480444087?s=20
Reentry at 25000 mph:
https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX/status/2043802974808318030?s=20
Artemis being Faked:
https://x.com/FreedomMemesIRL/status/2043368918673150025?s=20
Satanic Symbolism with NASA:
https://x.com/EricSpracklen/status/2043305031114330527?s=20
CGI Malfunction:
https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2043151290096590939?s=20
SNL Moon Joke:
https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/2043188156279792047?s=20
Ticks/Bill Gates Involvement:
https://youtu.be/vP5R2kh0pLg?si=4zFTtebaHn6_I55C