BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OPEN THE F’KIN STRAIT YOU CRAZY BASTARD!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
899 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
287 views • Yesterday

Listen up, because the actors on the world stage are finally dropping their scripts and showing the horns. If you think the chaos in the Middle East is about "freedom of navigation" or "national security" then you are still stuck in the Matrix. It is a show. An act. A hellish production run by crazy bastard con artists who want you broke, hungry, and cold while they toast to Agenda 2030 from their black cube towers.


TDV Free Trial: dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Game Changers: dollarvigilante.com/gc

Christof Iboga Initiation:

https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation

TZLA | https://tzla.club


Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


TDV Free Trial: dollarvigilante.com/subscribe


Game Changers: dollarvigilante.com/gc


Christof Iboga Initiation:

https://www.christofmelchizedek.com/initiation


Intro vid: https://x.com/snicklink/status/2043600810651574292?s=20


Outro vid: https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2043335236075876629?s=20


Iranian military blockade:

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/2043709437261513127?s=20


Former Shah:

https://x.com/truthache68/status/2043306865069809798?s=20


Former Trump critics:

https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/2043291149239238917?s=20


Goystory:

https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2043772791804113344?s=20


Pope on Israel:

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/2042345474754297952?s=20


WEF 10 scariest things:

https://x.com/BruceLe53509778/status/2043127338490077591?s=20


Bibi Netanyahu (Mileikowski) bit from Max’s video:

https://vigilante.tv/w/vYiryuyxB9djXe35JL8N8d


Putin raised by Jews:

https://x.com/seethroughit2/status/1933258102737965420?s=20


Water evaporating and how it should, but didn't:

https://x.com/truthache68/status/2043720013480444087?s=20


Reentry at 25000 mph:

https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX/status/2043802974808318030?s=20


Artemis being Faked:

https://x.com/FreedomMemesIRL/status/2043368918673150025?s=20


Satanic Symbolism with NASA:

https://x.com/EricSpracklen/status/2043305031114330527?s=20


CGI Malfunction:

https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2043151290096590939?s=20


SNL Moon Joke:

https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/2043188156279792047?s=20


Ticks/Bill Gates Involvement:

https://youtu.be/vP5R2kh0pLg?si=4zFTtebaHn6_I55C


Keywords
iranhormuzblockadestrait
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

Belle Carter
Israel Expels Spain from Gaza Coordination Center Following Criticism of Lebanon Operations

Israel Expels Spain from Gaza Coordination Center Following Criticism of Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
China&#8217;s Electric Vehicle Exports Reach Record High Amid Fuel Price Surge

China’s Electric Vehicle Exports Reach Record High Amid Fuel Price Surge

Morgan S. Verity
Engineered Winter: A chilling expose on the silent war above us

Engineered Winter: A chilling expose on the silent war above us

Kevin Hughes
Iran Limits Strait of Hormuz Transits to Friendly Vessels, Tankers Queue

Iran Limits Strait of Hormuz Transits to Friendly Vessels, Tankers Queue

Garrison Vance
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy