🎵Oh Hee Ho Hee Ho

A piano- and bass-driven pop-rock track bursts open with syncopated leaps and bluesy, tonic-avoiding phrases, Verses weave minor IV and non-diatonic chords amid intricate Rickenbacker, Gretsch, and Epiphone guitar layers, melodic Höfner bass via DI, crisp piano, and nuanced drums, AABA structure features a modulating bridge rich with Mellotron, harmonium, organ, and electric piano, ADT-layered, airy and throaty harmonies get depth from tape delay and spring reverb, Vox AC30 chime and soft overdrive set a vintage tone, Psychedelic breaks showcase Indian sitar, orchestral brass/strings, and varied percussion, Sound is lush, close-miked, heavily multitracked, and colored with tape speed tricks, backward elements, loops, bold EQ, and compression





(Verse 1) 🎵 In the heart of a world that's gone astray, We're told to follow, but we won't obey. They want us silent, they want us tame, But we've got a voice, and we're not ashamed. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 So here's our song, a song of resistance, A melody of truth, a symphony of persistence. We won't do what they say, we won't fall in line, We'll sing our song, until they hear our rhyme. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 From the towers of power, to the streets below, They're trying to control, the ebb and flow. But we won't be silenced, we won't be swayed, We'll raise our voices, we'll have our say. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Through the echoes of laughter, through the notes of a song, We'll find our strength, we'll find where we belong. With every beat of the drum, with every chord we play, We'll fight for our freedom, come what may. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 So here's our song, a song of defiance, A harmony of hope, a testament to our alliance. We won't do what they say, we won't fall in line, We'll sing our song, until they hear our rhyme. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's raise our voices, let's raise them high, Until the echoes of truth reach the sky. With every note we sing, with every word we say, We'll resist, we'll rise, we'll find our way. 🎵