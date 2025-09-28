🎵Oh Hee Ho Hee Ho

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 In the heart of a world that's gone astray, We're told to follow, but we won't obey. They want us silent, they want us tame, But we've got a voice, and we're not ashamed. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 So here's our song, a song of resistance, A melody of truth, a symphony of persistence. We won't do what they say, we won't fall in line, We'll sing our song, until they hear our rhyme. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 From the towers of power, to the streets below, They're trying to control, the ebb and flow. But we won't be silenced, we won't be swayed, We'll raise our voices, we'll have our say. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Through the echoes of laughter, through the notes of a song, We'll find our strength, we'll find where we belong. With every beat of the drum, with every chord we play, We'll fight for our freedom, come what may. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 So here's our song, a song of defiance, A harmony of hope, a testament to our alliance. We won't do what they say, we won't fall in line, We'll sing our song, until they hear our rhyme. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's raise our voices, let's raise them high, Until the echoes of truth reach the sky. With every note we sing, with every word we say, We'll resist, we'll rise, we'll find our way. 🎵