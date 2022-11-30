Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Macron heads to the US in pursuit of cheap gas deal
24 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago |
Donate

RT


Nov 30, 2022


French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the US, where he is expected to lobby for lower gas prices, with the leader of fellow EU member state Croatia, Zoran Milanovic, saying that essentially amounts to begging. RT contributor Rachel Marsden explains.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y0xoi-macron-heads-to-the-us-in-pursuit-of-cheap-gas-deal.html


Keywords
current eventsusunited statesmacronfrancertcroatiabeggingrachel marsdencheap gaszoran milanovicenergy illusions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket