Silver Psyop - Epoisode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022

Silver Psyop - Episode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022
The Morgan Report
Silver Psyop - Episode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022

The Crypto industry struggles for a way forward.

The implosion of the exchange FTX shows how an industry built in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has drifted far from its original ideals.

Now FTX plunged the crypto industry into its own version of a 2008-style crisis.

Silver Psyop - Episode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

