Silver Psyop - Epoisode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The Crypto industry struggles for a way forward.

The implosion of the exchange FTX shows how an industry built in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has drifted far from its original ideals.

Now FTX plunged the crypto industry into its own version of a 2008-style crisis.

Watch this video on Silver Psyop - Epoisode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Psyop - Epoisode 6 - John Perez Wraps up 2022.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join