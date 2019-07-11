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Fascist-book Calls For Violence On Conservative Americans And Then Backtracks - War Room Full Show
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43 views • July 11, 2019
Will Johnson takes over the War Room to discuss recent controversy surrounding Facebook allowing threats to be made toward people they deem dangerous. Leo Zagami joins in on the conversation to discuss the recent shut down of his Instagram page. Will is then joined by motivational speaker Mason Weaver and Ben Bergquam to discuss patriotism and being a Trump supporter in 2019. Finally, Owen Shroyer reports live from Washington D.C. to discuss the latest in the convoluted Seth Rich case.
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