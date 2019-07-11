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Black White & Read All Over - Vic the Bard
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4 views • July 11, 2019
So. Many. Books. Seriously, there are SO MANY books to choose from this week that we don't even know where to begin. There were a ton of cuts that had to be made from what Ryan and Victor read. There just isn't enough time to cover them all, especially when there are important discussions to be had like whether or not the Wu-Tang Clan fits in the role-playing / D&D universe. Plus, we have to touch on Ryan's favorite subject: just how valuable is a good bard?
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