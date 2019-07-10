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Navy Intelligence Officer: Ginsburg Dead
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158 views • July 10, 2019
According to a navy intelligence official, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died several months ago, and has been replaced by a look alike who is making appearances in her place. Is the far left attempting to time her “quote” death to within one year of the 2020 presidential election to prevent President Trump from nominating her replacement? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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