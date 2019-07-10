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1 in 1000 Infowars Wins Sandy Hook Appeal Request
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985 views • July 10, 2019
Lawyer Norm Pettis joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the historic and rare decision in the case against Alex Jones to be heard before the Connecticut State Supreme Court.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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