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Orgone, What Is It and How to Use It for EMF Protection
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461 views • July 10, 2019
Orgone has an orgone energy effect that is helpful for EMF protection against wi-fi and cell phones. Orgone is a useful subtle health technology that many people are using to combat the dangers of 5G, for smart meter protection, whole house EMF protection, and to help clear up chemtrails. You can learn more about our shungite orgone products by watching other videos on our channel.
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All Shungite Orgone Products special offer http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
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