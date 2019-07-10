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Facebook Officially Calls For Violent Revolution And The Death of Conservatives
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77 views • July 10, 2019
The Facebook fatwa has been called for on public enemy number 1 Alex Jones. Facebook is telling their users to call for violence against the very conservatives they are banning from their public forum.
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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