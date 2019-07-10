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Dems push contempt vote against Barr, Ross over 2020 Census case
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3 views • July 10, 2019
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on the Trump administration's push for a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, the lawsuit against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her blocking of Twitter users and the potential regulation of big tech.
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trumpnewspoliticsbusinessfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariabarrbill barrag barrtrump tweetstrump twittercongressional democratsandrew napolitanojudge napolitanonapolitanocongressional subpoenas2020 censusjudge naptrump citizenship question2020 census citizenship questionjudge andrew apolitano
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