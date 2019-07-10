© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK ambassador to US resigns over leaked emails critical of Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • July 10, 2019
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on mounting U.S. tensions with Iran and the political fallout from the Mueller report.
Keywords
irannuclear dealnewspoliticsbusinessmatt gaetzfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariacongressiran nuclear dealus iran tensionsrep matt gaetziran uranium enrichmentiran breaches nuclear dealkim darrochsir kim darrochuk ambassadoruk ambassador kim darrochuk ambassador to usus coalition of alliesus patrols iran
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.