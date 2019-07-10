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Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders look to declare climate change an emergency
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36 views • July 10, 2019
Democratic Strategist Jessica Tarlov and NYC Council Minority Whip Joe Borelli on the mounting political debate over climate change.
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