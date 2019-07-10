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Part 4 The Father of a child raped by Muslims speaks out
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9 views • July 10, 2019
This is just one story about one family and one child. A child whose youth and purity was stolen from her by unspeakably evil Muslim men. Savages who have no place in a civilised society.
There are thousands of children in the UK who are being raped right now by Muslim savages.
Wherever there is Islam, children and women are being raped and abused and murdered.
It is time now to put an end to this barbaric behaviour.
It is time to punish the politicians and police who allow it to happen.
There are thousands of children in the UK who are being raped right now by Muslim savages.
Wherever there is Islam, children and women are being raped and abused and murdered.
It is time now to put an end to this barbaric behaviour.
It is time to punish the politicians and police who allow it to happen.
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