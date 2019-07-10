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Part 3 The Father of a child raped by Muslims speaks out
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5 views • July 10, 2019
Here we learn absolute proof of police corruption and criminality. Policemen being paid off by Muslim rape gangs.
Policemen and women at all levels, the highest ranks to the lowest, refusing to help British families, British children, who have been drugged, beaten, gang raped, forced into prostitution and even murdered.
We have the names of these policemen and we have proof of what they have done.
They will be judged and they will be punished. They belong in Hell.
Policemen and women at all levels, the highest ranks to the lowest, refusing to help British families, British children, who have been drugged, beaten, gang raped, forced into prostitution and even murdered.
We have the names of these policemen and we have proof of what they have done.
They will be judged and they will be punished. They belong in Hell.
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