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Part 2 The Father of a child raped by Muslims speaks out
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5 views • July 10, 2019
Here is a man fighting for his daughter. His little girl gang raped by Muslim savages.
The police not only try to hide these unspeakable crimes, they are getting paid large sums of money by the rape gangs.
We have many names of the politicians, police, social services and the Muslim families who are involved.
Judgement Day is coming!
The police not only try to hide these unspeakable crimes, they are getting paid large sums of money by the rape gangs.
We have many names of the politicians, police, social services and the Muslim families who are involved.
Judgement Day is coming!
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