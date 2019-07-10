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Part 1 The Father of a child raped by Muslims speaks out
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23 views • July 10, 2019
We can not possibly imagine what this family have been through. This father fighting to help his daughter who has been repeatedly and systematically gang raped by Pakistani Muslim savages.
The police do nothing to help them. Why?
Because the politicians and police are cowards and liars and criminals who are involved in this up to their necks.
The police do nothing to help them. Why?
Because the politicians and police are cowards and liars and criminals who are involved in this up to their necks.
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