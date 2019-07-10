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“They're monsters” UK rape gang victim explains how grooming works - Jessica Sweitoniowski
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22 views • July 10, 2019
One victim amongst thousands all across the UK. This is just the tip of the iceberg. They all need our help.
We will have justice for them and ALL those responsible, the Muslim savages, the corrupt politicians, and the criminal police will pay for their crimes.
We will have justice for them and ALL those responsible, the Muslim savages, the corrupt politicians, and the criminal police will pay for their crimes.
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