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Another Telford Muslim Gang Rape Victim speaks out
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3 views • July 10, 2019
Another Muslim rape gang victim bravely tells her story.
A story of unspeakably evil Muslim savages gang raping children.
We have a duty to help all of these young girls rebuild their lives.
A story of unspeakably evil Muslim savages gang raping children.
We have a duty to help all of these young girls rebuild their lives.
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