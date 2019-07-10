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Muslim Child Rape Gang victims, Chief Superintendent Harding disputes the numbers
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5 views • July 10, 2019
The British police try to hide the systematic gang rape of our children.
Chief Superintendent Tom Harding says the numbers are sensationalised. Really?
One victim is one too many you asshole.
And I wonder why you refused to help Amy's father? We will find out Mr Harding. We will find out!
Chief Superintendent Tom Harding says the numbers are sensationalised. Really?
One victim is one too many you asshole.
And I wonder why you refused to help Amy's father? We will find out Mr Harding. We will find out!
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