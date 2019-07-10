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How to Cure Insomnia with Orgonite and EMF 5G Protection
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399 views • July 10, 2019
In general plus cell phone towers in the area can create a feeling of anxiety and many people feel they need to take sleeping pills as an insomnia treatment. Orgone energy and orgonite has proven to be an insomnia cures that work for many people. If your interested, click this link to see our special offers on our orgone energy sleeping pods:
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