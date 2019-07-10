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How Orgone Energy Effects the Blood & Structures Water
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205 views • July 10, 2019
Orgone can be used for many things, including EMF protection, 5G protection, clearing up chemtrails, preserving your food, structuring your water and helping you to sleep better.
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