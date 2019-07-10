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Trump defends Acosta amid resignation calls over Epstein case
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426 views • July 10, 2019
As Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta faces mounting calls from Democrats to resign over his involvement in a plea deal for financier Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump tells the press that Acosta has been a great secretary of labor and the White House is looking at the case closely. #FoxNews
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