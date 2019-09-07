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7/09/19 #PEDOPAIN: Epstein M_ssad, Ross Perot RIP, #STORM Raging! #DECLAS #QPFP
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56 views • July 10, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 9, 2019
7/9: Ross Perot passed away today, the incredible patriot who preceded President Trump in trying to Save America before the massive USA estate sale that was NAFTA and the China plan to gut our country. Meanwhile, the Epstein rabbit hole brings us into M_ssad and "Israel comes later", meaning the routing out of the Deep State from Israel and it's UK/Jesuit agents.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://kttc.com/news/minnesota-news/...
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/...
https://pictorial.jezebel.com/when-ro...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/07/09...
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/09/ju...
Citizen's Investigative Report does a great breakdown of Q drops on Epstein-- SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts1U1...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on Jul 9, 2019
7/9: Ross Perot passed away today, the incredible patriot who preceded President Trump in trying to Save America before the massive USA estate sale that was NAFTA and the China plan to gut our country. Meanwhile, the Epstein rabbit hole brings us into M_ssad and "Israel comes later", meaning the routing out of the Deep State from Israel and it's UK/Jesuit agents.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
https://kttc.com/news/minnesota-news/...
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign...
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/...
https://pictorial.jezebel.com/when-ro...
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2019/07/09...
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/09/ju...
Citizen's Investigative Report does a great breakdown of Q drops on Epstein-- SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ts1U1...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
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