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Gardening with Orgone Energy. Check Out Our Garden Sets!
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92 views • July 10, 2019
Order your Orgone Garden Pucks here:
ORGONITE GARDEN PUCKS: http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Tivon and Hopegirl discuss the effects that electronic pollution and chemtrails have on your plants and gardening efforts and how you can use orgonite to protect your plants and get amazing yields in your garden!
ORGONITE GARDEN PUCKS: http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Tivon and Hopegirl discuss the effects that electronic pollution and chemtrails have on your plants and gardening efforts and how you can use orgonite to protect your plants and get amazing yields in your garden!
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