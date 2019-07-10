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Teenage Political Commentator Identifies The Right's Achilles Heel
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19 views • July 10, 2019
Mahgdalen Rose has gone viral with her analysis of the conservative movement and why they are losing the support of younger Americans. Mahgdalen joins Harrison to discuss what patriots can do to make an impact on the 2020 election.
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