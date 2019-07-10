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Full Overview How to Use Orgonite for EMF Protection
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215 views • July 10, 2019
Uses for orgone include; EMF (5G) protection, dissolve chemtrails, food preservation, structuring your water and helping you sleep better.
http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Links to special offers:
Shungite-Black Orgone Products - http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Pyramids - http://bit.ly/2M4ppc0
Charge Plates - http://bit.ly/2Oiu9YZ
Garden pucks and pyramids - http://bit.ly/2Mv4v2Q
Sleeping Pods - http://bit.ly/2vq0iGQ
Free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
http://ftwproject.com/shop/
Links to special offers:
Shungite-Black Orgone Products - http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Pyramids - http://bit.ly/2M4ppc0
Charge Plates - http://bit.ly/2Oiu9YZ
Garden pucks and pyramids - http://bit.ly/2Mv4v2Q
Sleeping Pods - http://bit.ly/2vq0iGQ
Free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
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