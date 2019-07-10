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Media and Democrats Desperately Trying and Failing To Tie Epstein To Trump - War Room Full Show
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31 views • July 10, 2019
Harrison Smith starts today's War Room with a robust debate surrounding the citizenship question on the 2020. He also speaks with political commentator Maghdalen Rose on today's "commentator culture" and is joined by MAGA Titan to discuss the Demand Free Speech rally and ANTIFA antics in DC this past weekend.
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