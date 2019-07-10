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After Outrage, Library Ends Drag Queen Story Hour
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27 views • July 10, 2019
Infowars is the tip of the spear in reporting on Drag Queen Story Hour events in Texas and across the nation. Harrison breaks down the latest report from a library out of Leander Texas.
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